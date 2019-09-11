Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Scottish court rules Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament is unlawful

An appeal to the Supreme Court will begin on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
September 11, 2019 12:29
BORIS JOHNSON, one of many contenders for the Conservative leadership

BORIS JOHNSON, one of many contenders for the Conservative leadership. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks is unlawful, the lawmaker who led the challenge said.

"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful," Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said on Twitter.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.


Related Content

September 11, 2019
A new paradigm for resolving the Iran conflict

By GINA ROSS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut