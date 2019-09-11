Scottish court rules Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament is unlawful

BORIS JOHNSON, one of many contenders for the Conservative leadership. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks is unlawful, the lawmaker who led the challenge said.



"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful," Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said on Twitter.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.

