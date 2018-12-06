Singapore's Jewish community takes public menorah lighting to next level

Singapore's Jewish community mounts a menorah on a kite and flew it through the skies of the country.
Jewish law instructs that the menorah should be lit somewhere many can see it in order to publicize the miracle during Hanukkah.
Challenge accepted, Singapore’s Jewish community said.
At an event welcoming Nati Rom, the founder of the Lev HaOlam organization, the Jewish community of Singapore fashioned an electric menorah to a giant kite with glowing lights lining its tail and flew it high into the sky.
“The gesture of the citizens from Singapore for Hanukkah has excited me personally and is directed towards the entire people of Israel. We have emissaries of the Prophets abroad, and like the Hanukkah candles we must transmit the light and increase it more and more,” Rom said.
Lev HaOlam is an organization aimed at counteracting the BDS movement by sending West Bank products to global communities. Rom lectures around the world and is currently visiting Singapore and the Philippines.
“I hope that with more efforts, we will be able to recruit even more citizens abroad who oppose the boycott and actively support Israel,” Rom said.
The Jewish population of Singapore
is estimated at 2,000. Despite their size, the community contains two synagogues, a Jewish day school, a kosher shop, two kosher restaurants and a Jewish cemetery.
