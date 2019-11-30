Soviet spy who might have thwarted Nazi plot to murder Roosevelt dies

Soviet spy Goar Vartanyan passed away on Monday at age 93 after serving the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, which is the name Russians use to describe the Second World War.





Vartanyan was involved in what Russians know as Operation Long-jump, an alleged Nazi plot to murder Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt when they met in Teheran in 1943.





While it is accepted in Russia as a real Nazi operational plan which was thwarted by the NKVD, Western intelligence services doubt it.





As the Russians view it, Vartanyan and her husband led the Soviet effort to ensure the meeting of the three world leaders be as safe as possible. Under their command, Nazi efforts to establish a command center in Teheran from which to await a team of secret agents were uncovered and foiled.





The Nazi mission was allegedly led by Otto Skorzeny, who denied after the war ended that it ever existed.





Spy-work being what it is, it is difficult to know for sure where reality ends and myth-making, on all sides, begins.





Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR] called Vartanyan and her late husband Gevork "Heroes of the Soviet Union."



