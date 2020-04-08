The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Spanish carmaker crafts ventilators from windscreen wipers

"Ninety percent of the materials are the same that we use to make the SEAT Leon," Patricia Such, SEAT's director of health, security and emergencies, said.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 01:28
A nurse tests a respirator called OxyGEN, which is to be sent to hospitals, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the SEAT car factory of Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain April 7, 2020 (photo credit: NACHOS DOCE / REUTERS)
A nurse tests a respirator called OxyGEN, which is to be sent to hospitals, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the SEAT car factory of Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain April 7, 2020
(photo credit: NACHOS DOCE / REUTERS)
Carmaker Volkswagen AG's Spanish unit, SEAT, is taking advantage of a humble windscreen wiper mechanism to build emergency ventilators for a health system groaning under one of the world's worst national outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
At the factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, employees piece together the devices which rely on a balloon of air filling and emptying to help doctors control the breathing of people suffering from the sometimes fatal COVID-19 respiratory disease.
"Ninety percent of the materials are the same that we use to make the SEAT Leon," Patricia Such, SEAT's director of health, security and emergencies, said on Tuesday, referring to a popular vehicle model.
"The motor we are using to ventilate ... is the windscreen wiper motor of the car," she said, pointing to the machine as it pumped air through a tube into the lungs of a dummy human torso.
Companies from carmakers to fashions firm are switching production to ventilator systems and protective masks as the spread of the coronavirus lays bare a critical shortage of healthcare equipment in North America, Europe and Asia.
Spain's healthcare system has been swamped with more than 140,000 cases of the virus - the highest infection rate in Europe and second in the world after the United States. Spain's coronavirus death toll of 13,798 as of Tuesday was behind only Italy's.
In collaboration with Barcelona-based startup Protofy.xyz, SEAT aims to produce 100 of the devices, dubbed "OxyGEN," every day, and provide them to Spanish hospitals free of charge.
OxyGEN is "a very simple device, very easy to use," but could never take the place of a conventional respirator, Such said.


Tags spain Coronavirus ventilator
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by