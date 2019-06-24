Special prosecutor will investigate dropping of charges against Smollett

Actor Jussie Smollett makes a court appearance.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — A local judge in Chicago has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.
Cook County Judge Michael Toomin on Friday said in his decision to appoint a special prosecutor that the county’s state’s attorney, Kim Foxx, mishandled the Smollett case by appointing a top aide to oversee it after she recused herself, The Associated Press reported
.
The ruling leaves open the possibility that Smollett, who is Jewish, black and gay, could be charged again, according to the report.
Foxx recused herself after a relative of the actor interceded with her on the actor’s behalf, and she was approached by Michelle Obama’s one-time chief of staff on behalf of Smollett’s family. She said she was recusing herself to avoid “even the perception of a conflict.”
Toomin ruled that Foxx should have called for a special prosecutor instead of appointing someone from her office.
“The unprecedented irregularities identified in this case warrant the appointment of independent counsel to restore the public’s confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Toomin said.
Smollett was charged
with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after police concluded that Smollett had staged the early-morning Jan. 29 attack on himself and had paid two Nigerian brothers, one who appears on “Empire,” to carry it out.
Smollett told police after the attack that two men “gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him” before attacking, pouring an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapping a rope around his neck.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>