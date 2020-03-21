The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Starbucks closes most US, Canada cafes over coronavirus

"Let's be real. Lattes aren't 'essential'," Rossann Williams, president of US company-operated and Canada businesses, said in a letter.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 21, 2020 08:40
A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020.
Starbucks Corp said on Friday it will close most of its company operated cafes across north America for two weeks, limiting its services to drive-throughs, to help stem the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
"Let's be real. Lattes aren't 'essential'," Rossann Williams, president of US company-operated and Canada businesses, said in a letter. "But in times of crisis, the government asks convenient food and beverage outlets to remain open when possible for pickup, Drive Thru, or delivery."
Exceptions to the closure would be made for cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers, she said.
Starbucks, which owns almost all US stores, said its licensed partners would make independent decisions about whether to close their stores, but said it would pay all store partners for the next 30 days, regardless of that decision.
The move ramps up efforts by the world's largest coffee chain to increase social distancing, expanding closures beyond the universities, malls and high risk areas it announced several days ago.
As the virus spreads at a rapid pace across the United States, cafe and restaurant operators have shut their doors or limited services to delivery and take-away.
New York state, Illinois and Connecticut on Friday all followed California in directing residents to stay at home in the most sweeping social distancing measures yet imposed.
The unprecedented restrictions, impacting more than 75 million people, or nearly a quarter of the US population, have closed most workplaces and require residents to remain inside except for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other "essential businesses."
The coronavirus has infected nearly 14,400 people across the US and the death toll currently exceeds 200.


