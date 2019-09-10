Street artists fight back against neo-Nazi propaganda in Germany

Artists in all-across Germany are fighting far-Right neo-Nazi views with street art, turning hateful graffiti into artistic works of inclusiveness.



The neo-Nazi graffiti, which is aimed at spreading anti-migrant propaganda, as well as intimidating passerbys who don't share the same views as these groups, have been showing up in neighborhoods all-across Germany - as the far-Right movement has conquered some of these areas into becoming safehavens for neo-Nazi groups.

German graffiti artists are covering up swastikas with street art. #PaintBack pic.twitter.com/XSF1FcJ1e2 — Vocativ (@vocativ) September 5, 2017

In the Dortsfeld District of Dortmund, or the so-called "Nazi Neighborhood", the police are supervising street artists to cover up the hateful slogans after city authorities approved the initiative by a group called Association for Diversity, Tolerance and Democracy to commission street artists with the task of brightening up the streets with colorful works of art - to protect the artists and keep the initiative moving forward."We will also in the future thwart any plans to create a space of threat and intimidation in Dorstfeld or elsewhere," said the Dortmund police chief Gregory Lange.One of the neo-Nazi slogans was covered up to display a beautiful landscape of a lush green flower-filled meadow attached with the slogan "Our Colors are beautiful""You can not let neo-Nazis take a millimeter's room," said Interior Minister HerbertReul. "That's why it's a great thing for the citizens, the city and the police to stand up against the racist hurlers and remove their disgusting smear."For years, the district police have put the fight against right-wing transgression at the forefront of their efforts. In 2015 they formed a special commission to fight this type of extremism, and according to WDR, the police claim that right-wing extremist crimes has fallen by 40 percent since that time. Video surveillance efforts are also being put into play within the coming months in these neighborhoods to further deter hate crimes within the area.In Berlin, a similar effort is being spearheaded by a group called "The Cultural Heirs" led by club founder and paint shop owner Ibo Omari, - using the hashtag shared over 100,000 times #PaintBack to display the works of art their street artists are creating over symbols of hate, while running other initiative to bring together German youth stemming from immigrant backgrounds together using everything from street art to skateboarding."We as street artists wanted to send the message: you're abusing graffiti," said Omari, according to The Local de, "Graffiti's got nothing to do with racism - it's about bright colors and diverse backgrounds."Omari and his volunteer group teaches teen members how to practice turning Nazi swastikas into brand new works of art - such as Rubik's cubes, cats in a window, mosquitoes, rabbits."It's not hard to come up with ideas," said Klemens Reichelt, 17. "I like it because I think swastikas don't belong in Berlin - it's a city open to the world and I want to defend that."According to Omari, the project started when a local resident came into his shop looking for paint to cover up a swatstika painted on a children's playground."He didn't look like a graffiti artist, so I asked him why he wanted them and he said he needed them to cover up a swastika that had been sprayed on a children's playground," Omari said. "We were pretty shocked that someone had done that, especially here in Schöneberg."Omari, whose parents are of Lebanese descent, now says that neighborhoods now report swastikas they find spray painted around the streets directly to the club instead of local authorities - helping recreate over 20 swastikas since the projects beginning, turning them into "cheeky images".Although not under the supervision of police, the members of the club get permission from local authorities and the property owners before starting their transformative work and their initiative and hashtag have spread to other cities across Germany."The last swastikas I had seen were more than 20 years ago so this was a new, unpleasant development," Omari said. "Unfortunately the zeitgeist changed in the last few years and we have to explain things to young people that actually weren't that long ago."We thought long and hard about how to react to such ugly sentiments and then we said: we'll answer with humour and love. We chose sweet, cheeky images, most of them drawn by kids so even beginners who aren't graffiti artists could reproduce them."There has been a seven-percent rise in "politically motivated crimes" all-across Germany with many being identified as "propaganda offenses" since 2016, the extremist movements began to rise in 2015 when German Chancellor Angela Merkel let in over one-million asylum seekers in 2015, according to domestic intelligence agencies and The Local de.

