The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Struggling NY veterans' hospital asked to also help with coronavirus

"I don't know where the staff to cover all these patients is going to come from, and I don't think they know either."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2020 14:48
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The Department of Veterans Affairs is struggling to provide enough staffing and equipment for former vets hospitalized with the coronavirus illness in New York City, nursing union representatives say, yet some lawmakers are pressing the agency to treat civilians as well.
New York state has become the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic with more than 37,000 cases and 385 deaths, sending local and state leaders scrambling to increase hospital capacity.
The VA has a legal mandate to provide civilian care in an emergency. But the agency is facing the same surge in COVID-19 patients as other hospitals throughout New York, raising serious questions about whether it can expand it services, said Corey Lanham, VA Division Director for National Nurses United (NNU).
"I don't know where the staff to cover all these patients is going to come from, and I don't think they know either," Lanham said.
The Trump administration has pledged to send a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship to the city, and construct military field hospitals. But the ship and makeshift hospitals will not be ready for some time and the infection rate in New York is accelerating fast. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the state needs tens of thousands more ventilators than it currently has, among other shortages.
All US veterans in the city's five boroughs who need inpatient hospital treatment are being routed to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Brooklyn.
NNU represents 270 registered nurses at the Brooklyn facility. At least three have tested positive for the virus and are quarantined, the union said. One licensed practical nurse, who assist RNs, has also been infected with the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Two doctors there also tested positive and were quarantined, the VA told the Military Times newspaper. VA spokesman Steve Piork did not say whether additional staff are quarantined due to contact with infected doctors and nurses.
A shortage of protective equipment is further exacerbating the risk to healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
Maria Lobifaro, a New York intensive care unit (ICU) nurse treating veterans with COVID-19, said they normally change masks after every patient interaction. Now, they are getting one surgical mask to use for an entire 12-hour shift. The ratio of patients to nurses in the ICU is usually two-to-one. As of Monday it was already four-to-one, she said.
"Right now we can barely handle the veterans that we have," Lobifaro added.
'A MATTER OF WHEN, NOT IF'
Piork said earlier this week that the New York VA system stands ready to "surge capabilities into civilian health care systems in the event those systems encounter capacity issues."
The VA did not answer questions about its current capacity in Brooklyn, including how many ICU beds were filled or available.
The VA operated 517 total hospital beds at facilities in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens in fiscal year 2014, according to federal data. The Brooklyn facility contains about 150 of them.
The VA did not respond when asked if its other facilities in New York would be prepared to handle civilian COVID-19 patients.
New York Congressman Max Rose, a Democrat whose district includes the Brooklyn facility, wrote to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie on Monday asking that a mobile hospital unit be set up in the VA Medical Center's parking lot to handle civilians. He said expanding VA care to civilians "seems more a matter of when, not if."
"My office has learned that there is limited capacity for additional COVID-19-positive patients at the Brooklyn VAMC," he wrote, "and absent an increase in staff, ventilators, and other equipment, the facility is unable to scale up."
The VA's mission is to provide healthcare and benefits to veterans, and run the national cemeteries. In 1982, Congress authorized a so-called fourth mission to support the nation in the event of a disaster or pandemic.
Earlier this month, Wilkie said in a White House press briefing that the VA was a "buttress force," ready to aid the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the Department of Health and Human Services if needed.
"We stand ready when the President needs us to expand our mission," Wilkie said.
James Fitzgerald, deputy director of the New York City Veterans Alliance, said veterans are particularly susceptible to upper respiratory conditions.
The positive test results among Brooklyn staff underscore the need for the VA to be transparent about its capacity, staffing, and steps to protect doctors and nurses.
"The veterans' community deserves more," Fitzgerald said.
Amid the frenzy of activity at the VA this week, Lobifaro described a "weird energy" pervading the ICU unit driven by uncertainty.
"These patients are so sick and require so much care," she said. "One minute they can seem fine, and the next minute they're on a ventilator."


Tags health new york veterans Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
EDITOR’S NOTES: Where are the crisis agencies? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by