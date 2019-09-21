Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Suspected neo-Nazis compiling names of Jews on chat app Telegram

The report Wednesday did not name the group in which members are compiling names of people they believe are Jews.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 21, 2019 03:49
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration. (photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)

Users of the Telegram social network are creating an online list of Jewish people who are critical of white nationalism.

Mother Jones reported that the list is being compiled in chats among members of a public group and mostly made of archived tweets from individuals criticizing white supremacy, misogyny and other types of bigotry.

Each profile includes a tweet in which the individuals in question describe themselves as Jewish. The first post on the list singled out Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., but includes lesser known people believed to be Jewish.



The list includes many who are not public figures or have only modest profiles as rank-and-file activists, journalists or social media figures. Approximately a dozen people have been added nearly every day, according to Mother Jones.



The members of the group compiling the information appear to be neo-Nazi, according to Oren Segal, the director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.



The channel is a part of a broader trend of neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other “alt-right” groups flocking to Telegram as they get banned from other platforms, Mother Jones wrote.



The report Wednesday did not name the group in which members are compiling names of people they believe are Jews.


Related Content

September 20, 2019
Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut