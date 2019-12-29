The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Taliban concedes to a week-long temporary ceasefire with the US

A breakthrough in the talks between the US and the Taliban, for the first time since resuming the talks in 2018.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 22:13
Afghan pilots stand among aircrafts during the Afghanistan Air Force readiness performance program at a military airfield in Kabul (photo credit: REUTERS)
Afghan pilots stand among aircrafts during the Afghanistan Air Force readiness performance program at a military airfield in Kabul
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Taliban’s leadership council agreed to a temporary ceasefire lasting one week with US forces in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
 
The decision might pave the way to a longer agreement with the US, and an eventual withdrawal of US army troops. Fitting the exiting policy of US President Donald Trump who voiced his desire to take the US out of prolonged conflicts around the world.
In a recent New York Times article, it was suggested the US would like to focus its military might on possible future threats from Russia and China.
If Trump succeeds in turning this cease fire into a full agreement, he would be able to bring the 18-year-old Afghan War to an end.
The US had been operating in the country since 2001 with the objective of capturing Osama Bin Laden.
Bin Laden was living in Afghanistan at the time under the protection of the Taliban, he himself was the leader of the radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda.
Bin Laden was killed by US Special Forces in 2011.
The partial cease fire might be a win for Chief US envoy in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, as up until now the Taliban refused to halt their fighting even during direct talks with the US.
The CIA helped fund and train the Taliban during the 1979 Soviet-Afghan war when they were fighting the Red Army, that war lasted a decade. 
This history is depicted in the 2007 Charlie Wilson's War. Noble Prize-winning Russian language writer Svetlana Alexievich described the Soviet perspective of that war in her 1989 novel Zink Boys.


Tags asia taliban afghanistan Trump Administration Trump's foreign policy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by