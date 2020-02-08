The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Terrorism expert attacked on the street, is now 'scared for his life'

A terrorism expert, Noor Dahri, who is the director of the Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism (ITCT), is worried following an attack in Leicestershire in which he was sprayed by a chemical.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 17:27
Leicestershire, England. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Leicestershire, England.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
A terrorism expert, Noor Dahri, who is the director of the Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism (ITCT), is worried following an attack in Leicestershire in which he was sprayed with a chemical in his face and beaten with sticks on the street. Responding to the incident, Dahri said that he is now "scared for his life."
Leicestershire Police, which is investigating the attack on Dahri, said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested, but later released.
Dahri, who also works as a driving instructor and was waiting for a student at the time, suffered minor injuries from the attack.
"They just came up to me and sprayed the chemical in my eye and it was burning," Dahri said. "They both started beating me, swearing and shouting. I had a very heavy pain in my eyes and I was asking, 'Why are you beating me?', 'What's the reason?'. They kicked me on the floor and that's when I realized I had to get away. I was trying to save myself."
Dahri said he ran onto another road in the midst of the attack where members of the public called emergency services. He added that the attackers also damaged his car and smashed its windows.
The ITCT think tank, where Dahri works, describes itself as an organization dedicated to changing how terrorism is researched. Some of its advisors have included a former director of Interpol and a superintendent of Northern Ireland.
Dahri has also written for The Jerusalem Post.
Dahri noted that the attack may have been "racial, it could be pre-planned, it could be to do with the counter-terrorism work I do, but I don't know. I'm highly present on social media and writing books and articles on the subject so it could be that, but right now my life comes first," he said. "I'm very scared and depressed. My family is very scared."
Police confirmed they were investigating the assault. A spokeswoman from the police said that the chemical used "has been confirmed as not being acid-based" and their inquiries continue.


Tags Terrorism United Kingdom think tank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by