Texan arrested for living with dead mother's corpse and child for years

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Delissa Crayton, 47, of Seguin, Texas is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine after it was found out she and her daughter had been sharing her two bedroom apartment with her mother’s corpse for three years.
Local authorities are under the impression that the mother, 71, died during a fall sometime around 2016. Police added that the daughter did not provide the necessary care to her mother within "a few days" of the non-life-threatening injury, where if said assistance would have been offered the mother could have survived.
The suspect at the time was living with her daughter, who police report is under the age of 15, and continued to stay together at their home with the presence of the body remaining in one of the bedrooms.
Crayton is being charged with injury to a child by omission for causing “serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury to her daughter," according to CBS News Dallas and has been placed with other family members by Child Protective Services.
Police said the investigation into Crayton's mother, Jacqueline Louise Crayton, led to the suspect's apartment Sunday night where authorities found the remains of the deceased on the bedroom floor and believe they have been stagnant there for three years - while the daughter and granddaughter slept in the other bedroom.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>