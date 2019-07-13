Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Texan arrested for living with dead mother's corpse and child for years

The suspect at the time was living with her daughter, who police report is under the age of 15, and the two continued to stay at their home with the presence of the body remaining in the house.

By
July 13, 2019 16:48
1 minute read.
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Delissa Crayton, 47, of Seguin, Texas is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine after it was found out she and her daughter had been sharing her two bedroom apartment with her mother’s corpse for three years.

Local authorities are under the impression that the mother, 71, died during a fall sometime around 2016. Police added that the daughter did not provide the necessary care to her mother within "a few days" of the non-life-threatening injury, where if said assistance would have been offered the mother could have survived.

The suspect at the time was living with her daughter, who police report is under the age of 15, and continued to stay together at their home with the presence of the body remaining in one of the bedrooms.

Crayton is being charged with injury to a child by omission for causing “serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury to her daughter," according to CBS News Dallas and has been placed with other family members by Child Protective Services.

Police said the investigation into Crayton's mother, Jacqueline Louise Crayton, led to the suspect's apartment Sunday night where authorities found the remains of the deceased on the bedroom floor and believe they have been stagnant there for three years - while the daughter and granddaughter slept in the other bedroom.

