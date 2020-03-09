Texas-based company claims to have developed coronavirus vaccine

Texas-based genetic engineering firm Greffex claims to have developed a vaccine for the coronavirus. The company will soon begin testing it on animals to meet licencing requirements. Greffex CEO John Price told Fox News the company was "confident in the quality of the vaccine," but that next steps depended on "what the government wants to do in terms of testing."COVID-19, has a tremendous number of similarities [with] MERS. So what we were able to do was take the knowledge [to create the vaccine]," he said. However, it won't be available to the human population for some months at least, as the prototype vaccine will first need to be tested on animals. "The earliest, we think, would be the end of the year," Price said, "The latest would be eighteen months. But we think we could – depending on the approval process of the government – get something in 2020." Potentially the vaccine could be available earlier in the year, as there are ways to fast track the process, Price said, but added: "Again, that's a policy decision for the government," and on the classification of the virus according to threat."If it's truly a pandemic, then you can pretty much do whatever you want," he said. "The process is roughly four weeks for the first animal test, and then you go into human trials. That's the part that will be determined by the government."Greffex has a track record in vaccination development having previously formulated a vaccine for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012. "The disease that we're working with right now,