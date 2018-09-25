September 25 2018
Tishrai, 16, 5779
The laugh heard around the world: Trump at the UN

Trump's presidency has been filled with moments that have led the world to laugh.

By YVETTE J. DEANE
September 25, 2018 19:05
1 minute read.
Donald Trump official portrait

Donald Trump official portrait. (photo credit: WHITE HOUSE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 
The world laughed as US President Donald Trump patted himself on the back for a job well done at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.


“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country, so true” Trump said, a statement that was quickly followed by laughter from the crowd.


Trump responded with “I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK,” which gave the audience more fuel to laugh at the US president.


This is not the first time that Trump has evoked unexpected hilarity.
His presidency has been filled with such moments, from his famous orb picture that even the Church of Satan refused to take credit for, to his novel addition to Merriam-Webster's dictionary with "covfefe."

To say the least, Trump’s presidency has been unconventional.


However, Trump’s speech wasn’t all fun and games, he addressed serious topics such as the foreign aid, the Jerusalem embassy move, and US relations with North Korea.

