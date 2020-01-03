The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

The world reacts to Soleimani assassination, Israel supportive of strike

Major players in the international system reacted to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, who was killed in a US strike Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2020 22:09
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force, with former lead Hezbollah terrorist Imad Mugniyah, allegedly assassinated by Israel and the US in 2008. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force, with former lead Hezbollah terrorist Imad Mugniyah, allegedly assassinated by Israel and the US in 2008.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Major players in the international system reacted to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, who was killed in a US strike late Thursday in Baghdad.
In the West, reactions largely focused on calls for restraint and de-escalation. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States remains committed to de-escalation with Iran but will defend itself. He added that the United States has fortified its assets in the region and is prepared for any possible retaliation, including a cyber attack.
Canada's minister of foreign affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, issued a statement of Twitter calling on all sides "to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation."
Champagne further added that "our goal is and remains a united and stable Iraq. Canada has long been concerned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, led by Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect in the region and beyond."
In Western Europe, the UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also called for calm in an email to Reuters after the strike, saying that "we have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests."
Similarly, France's deputy minister of foreign affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, called for reconciliation efforts in a more critical tone, noting "we are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous."
A German government spokesperson also issued a statement that was more supportive of the strike, highlighting that “the American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” Ulrike Demmer said during a regular government news conference.
“We also see with great concern Iran’s activities in the region. We stand before a dangerous escalation,” she said, adding that Germany would work to de-escalate the situation.
Outside the West, reactions to the Soleimani assassination were more cautious and critical.
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the assassination of Soleimani, pointing to the potential implication of heightening tensions in the Middle East. An unnamed diplomat from the ministry told TASS news agency, a state-run enterprise, that they consider the assassination to "an adventurist step."
China, another state that cooperates with Iran, spoke with American officials after news of the assassination broke, while also issuing statements the expressed their high degree of "concern" for the strike, in addition to calls for "calm and restraint."
In the Middle East, reactions were mixed and often dependent on their prior relations with Iran.
Iran's close ally, Syria, harshly condemned the killing, referring to the action  "treacherous, criminal American aggression." Lebanon, in which Hezbollah is a central ally and proxy of Iran, also condemned the killing, claiming that it constituted a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation. Many of Iran's proxy allies also issued strong statements of condemnation against the United States.
Two central states in the Sunni Muslim world, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which also has hostile relations with Iran, both issued calls for restraint. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement calling the international community to enhance security in the region.
Egypt echoed those statements, saying that "the Foreign Ministry is following with great concern accelerating developments in Iraq, which augur an escalation it is important to avoid. For this reason, Egypt calls for containing the situation and avoiding any escalation." Other smaller Sunni Gulf states largely echoed the statement released by Saudi Arabia,  its close ally.
Qatar, which has tried to remain neutral in the Saudi-Iran proxy conflict, and has had a tense relationship with other Gulf states in recent months due to the former's perceived support for Iran, has yet to issue a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement that was supportive of the American action, saying that "just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right. Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks. President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense".
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran world news IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Iran will avenge Soleimani's death - the question is where and when By YAAKOV KATZ
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies