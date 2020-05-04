Three German left-wing terrorists on Europe’s most wanted list

BERLIN—Germany listed three left-wing terrorists from the Red Army Faction on the European police’s most wanted list.Europol, European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, tweeted on Monday, "Germany has joined Europe's Most Wanted list today! They are looking for 3 former suspected members of Rote Armee Fraktion (RAF). Maybe you can help locate these fugitives on http://eumostwanted.eu? Germany is the 26th EU Member State to join this Flag of European Union crowdsourcing initiative.”
The three terrorist are members of the so-called “third generation" of the Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader–Meinhof Group. The RAF suspects Daniela Klette, Ernst-Volker Wilhelm Staub and Burkhard Garweg are wanted for numerous murders, including the head of the Deutsche Bank Alfred Herrhausen.The RAF members are also accused of the robberies of an armored car and supermarkets. The three RAF members disappeared at the end of the 1980s.The RAF was permeated with deadly antisemitism targeting Israel and Jews. “Auschwitz … meant that six million Jews were killed and thrown on the waste-heap of Europe, for what they were considered: money-Jews,“ said Ulrike Meinhof, a co-founder of the RAF.The RAF cooperated with armed Palestinian terrorist entities.Writing for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, Michael Whine noted that, “Members of both the German neo-Nazi Wehrsportgruppe Hoffmann and the leftist Red Army Faction were trained by Fatah; Italian neo-Nazis were invited to Iran for training after the Islamic Revolution; and, as noted, members of the Red Army Faction and the PFLP cooperated in the 1976 Air France hijacking that ended at Entebbe.”The EU and the US designated the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine a terrorist organization.
Germany has joined Europe's #MostWanted list today! They are looking for 3 former suspected members of Rote Armee Fraktion (RAF). Maybe you can help locate these fugitives on https://t.co/R12smSgx6C? Germany is the 26th EU Member State to join this #crowdsourcing initiative. https://t.co/qhZ3XHTiWi— Europol (@Europol) May 4, 2020
