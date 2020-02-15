Three shot at restaurant owned by ‘Real Housewives Atlanta’ star

Three people were shot at Old Lady Gang 2, a restaurant in East Point, Georgia, American media outlets reported. The restaurant is owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.Police told WSB TV Atlanta that the gunman entered the restaurant and shot another man, and that two bystanders were also shot. AP reported that all those shot suffered from “non-life-threatening injuries.” “We’re at Old Lady Gang, the popular restaurant off Camp Creek Parkway, where East Point police are investigating an apparent shooting. Working to learn more,” WSB-TV Anchor/Reporter Justin Wilfon tweeted.
We’re at Old Lady Gang, the popular restaurant off Camp Creek Parkway, where East Point police are investigating an apparent shooting. Working to learn more. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZQWZrkC20q— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) February 15, 2020