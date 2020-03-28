The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus

The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 28, 2020 03:14
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city.
Celebrity website TMZ said the photographs were taken shortly after the pair landed at a small Los Angeles area airport. The New York Post's Page Six column said Hanks was seen touching the tarmac and dancing after getting off a private jet.
Representatives for Hanks, 63, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Hanks, a double Oscar winner and one of America's most beloved stars, and Wilson were the first big celebrities to announce they had tested positive for the disease, which has become a global epidemic with more than 27,000 deaths worldwide.
They were treated in hospital in Australia and isolated themselves for a further period after leaving.
Hanks' last posting on his Twitter account on Sunday said it had been two weeks since their first symptoms and that they were feeling better.
Hanks was in Australia working on a movie about Elvis Presley when he announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had tested positive for the disease. Filming has since been shut down on the movie, and on hundreds of other film and television productions worldwide.


Tags Coronavirus Tom Hanks COVID-19
