Trial postponed for former Stutthof Nazi SS guard due to health concerns

Stutthof concentration camp, Poland.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA / PHILIPP P EGLI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The trial in Germany of a former Nazi SS guard, now 95, was suspended due to his ill health.
Johann Rehbogen is accused of being complicit in the mass murders of several hundred prisoners at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp. More than 60,000 people were killed at Stutthof during World War II.
Rehbogen, who uses a wheelchair and is in declining health, was younger than 21 when he worked at the camp between 1942 and 1944 and thus is being tried in a juvenile court in the western German city of Münster. The trial started last month and only met twice a week on non-consecutive days to accommodate his age and poor health.
The judge suspended the trial on Thursday because Rehbogen was hospitalized with heart and kidney problems, the news agency AFP reported.
A doctor will examine him next month to see if he can continue the trial, though a medical expert told the court that it is unlikely that he will recover, according to the report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>