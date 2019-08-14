Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Being President ‘costing me a fortune’

Speaking in Pennsylvania, President Trump said he’s being sued over emoluments, “you ever hear of the word?” He asked the audience.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 10:51
1 minute read.
U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is subjected to ‘presidential harassment’ due to allegations he is exploiting the power of his office for profit, The Hill reported. 
 


Trump argued that serving in the office of President is “costing me a fortune” before adding that he “loves it” because he’s making the “lives of other people much, much, better.”
 
An emoluments lawsuit against Trump submitting by Democrat lawmakers is currently in the court.
 
Trump attempted to argue former president Barak Obama might also be guilty of emoluments for a book deal earning him $60 mil. 
However, the book deal was made after Obama left office, at a time during which he was no longer serving as President. 
 
Trump refused to release his Tax returns, making the claim being President is costing him billions difficult to evaluate. 
 
According to the Title of Nobility Clause in the constitution those who are employed by the Federal Government are not allowed to accept gifts, nobility titles, or offices from other countries or rules without Congress approving it. 
 
It is also known as the Emoluments Clause, the noun means returns arising from office or employment according to the Merriam Webster online dictionary. 





