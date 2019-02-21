Trump bans ISIS bride from returning to her U.S. home

Veiled Palestinian Bride - Gallery.
US President Donald Trump denied a request by an Islamic State bride, originally from the US, from returning to her home in Alabama on Wednesday.
Hoda Muthana, 24, told US ABC News from her refugee camp in northern Syria that she was brainwashed by ISIS and wishes to return to the US. She added that she could undergo psychological counseling if she returned to the US.
Muthana grew up in Alabama, leaving the US for Syria to join ISIS in 2014. She spread propaganda for ISIS on Twitter, and encouraged her followers to commit murder on US public holidays.
“Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriot, Memorial etc Day parades. go on drive by’s + spill all of their blood or rent a big truck n drive all over them. Kill them,” Muthana tweeted.
Muthana told ABC News she was married to three ISIS fighters. Her first two husbands were killed in battle and she has no idea where her third husband is.
She explained the "pairing-off" process with ISIS fighters, saying that 200 young brides were locked in a roon and instructed to choose husbands from pictures they were shown.
”When I left to Syria I was a naive, angry, and arrogant young woman. To say that I regret my past words, any pain that I caused my family and any concerns I would cause my country would be hard for me to really express properly," Muthana said in a statement to CNN.
