Trump echoes Limbaugh with calls for Mueller investigators to be jailed

FBI director Robert Mueller.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that investigators on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team should face prison for a political cover-up.
According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Trump echoed sentiments earlier shared by radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.
“These guys, the investigators, ought to be in jail,” Trump tweeted. “What they have done, working with the Obama intelligence agencies, is simply unprecedented. This is one of the greatest political hoaxes ever perpetrated on the people of this Country, and Mueller is a coverup. Rush Limbaugh”
Earlier Sunday, Limbaugh said on Fox News that some of Mueller’s counsel should be jailed for what was becoming a mounting cover-up of a silent coup.
“They took it upon themselves to overthrow the election results in 2016,” Limbaugh said, “ignoring the real collusion and conspiracy between Democrats and Republicans to undermine the Trump candidacy and the Trump presidency.”
Later, in Trump’s Twitter feed, he added in his own words:
“The Mueller investigation is totally conflicted, illegal and rigged! Should never have been allowed to begin, except for the Collusion and many crimes committed by the Democrats. Witch Hunt!”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>