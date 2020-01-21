Trump featured in Davos as Senate impeachment trial opens in Washington

US President Donald Trump demonstrates his diplomatic power abroad as the Senate in Washington D.C. is slated to open his impeachment trial.Among the topics he will likely mention is Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His speech comes in advance of a visit to Israel of US Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s special advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.While attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Trump will meet with world leaders including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government. Reuters previously reported as well that Trump also intends to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.He also intends to meet with Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had initially been scheduled to attend Davos, but pulled out citing last minute scheduling changes at the World Economic Forum.