Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea

"Kim Jong Un has been very straight with me," Trump told reporters.

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 06:46
Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States has a really good relationship with North Korea and that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, has been "very straight" with him.


"Kim Jong Un has been very straight with me," Trump told reporters at the White House after North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to the South Korean military.
Missiles launched by North Korea on Saturday did not land in Japanese territory or within its Exclusive Economic Zone, a spokeswoman for Japan's Self Defense Forces said.



