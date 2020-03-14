The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump says he is ‘likely’ to be tested for coronavirus

The US president shrugged off a question about whether he was responsible for what many experts have said was slow progress toward expansion of tests to track the virus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 00:55
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
US President Donald Trump said on Friday night he is “most likely” to be tested for the novel coronavirus.   

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was reported by Jornal O Dia as having the virus, but later took to social media to flatly deny any such reports calling them Fake News.
One high-ranking Brazilian official had been found positive, and that man too had met with Trump last Saturday. 

As Bolsonaro and Trump met in Florida recently the possibility he, or any other world leader, might test positive for the COVID-19 virus is alarming, Trump, who is currently 73-years-old, shook hands with the businessmen gathered in the White House Rose Garden.   

"We had a great meeting with the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, great guy”, said Trump.   

“ He's doing a fantastic job for Brazil," he said according to Politico.   

"And, as you know, he tested negative,” he added.  
Trump said Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon had agreed to set up drive-thru testing at store parking lots across the US and that Alphabet Inc's Google will create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test.  

The US president shrugged off a question about whether he was responsible for what many experts have said was slow progress toward expansion of tests to track the virus.  

"I don't take responsibility at all," he said, blaming rules and regulations he inherited for the inability to mass produce the testing kits. 
  


