Trump says he is ‘likely’ to be tested for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Friday night he is “most likely” to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
As Bolsonaro and Trump met in Florida recently the possibility he, or any other world leader, might test positive for the COVID-19 virus is alarming, Trump, who is currently 73-years-old, shook hands with the businessmen gathered in the White House Rose Garden.
"We had a great meeting with the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, great guy”, said Trump.
“ He's doing a fantastic job for Brazil," he said according to Politico.
"And, as you know, he tested negative,” he added.
Trump said Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon had agreed to set up drive-thru testing at store parking lots across the US and that Alphabet Inc's Google will create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test.
The US president shrugged off a question about whether he was responsible for what many experts have said was slow progress toward expansion of tests to track the virus.
"I don't take responsibility at all," he said, blaming rules and regulations he inherited for the inability to mass produce the testing kits.