Trump thanks Chinese President Xi for efforts to contain Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday using his Twitter account for the efforts undertaken by his government to contain the Coronavirus.

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

“China has been working very hard,” Trump wrote, “the US greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency” before adding “it will all work out well.”

15 Coronavirus related deaths were reported in the central-China province of Hubei. So far patients with the virus were reported in France, Mexico, and the US.

More than a dozen pharmacies in Manhattan's Chinatown had run out of face masks or only had a few left on Friday, Reuters reported.

Pharmacists said hundreds of locals had rushed to buy masks for protection from the newly discovered coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China and infected at least 800 others, including a case in Chicago and another near Seattle.