Trump to sign bill classifying animal abuse as criminal offense

This is an extension of a previous law, which was enacted in 2010, banning the filming of animal abuse.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate earlier this month, making animal abuse a criminal offense, ABC News reports.The bipartisan bill passed in the Senate on Nov. 5 after being approved in Congress in October."The legislation is an important victory in an effort to stop animal cruelty," said Sen. Pat Tomey of the Republican Party.It will become a federal crime for "any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce," according to a fact sheet of the bill.