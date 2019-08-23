Twitter hashtag celebrates its bat mitzvah

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Mazal tov, Twitter.





On August 23, 2007, when Twitter user Chris Messina tweeted a suggestion to use the # symbol to group conversations on the micro-blogging platform, hashtags were born.

Since then, according to a release by Twitter, hashtags have been used across Twitter and even outside of the platform, to help users “connect to the cultural zeitgeist in real time.”

“The connection to culture is more important than ever,” explained the micro-blogging site in a release. “According to recent research by Twitter and MagnaGlobal, being culturally relevant is nearly as important as having positive brand perceptions.”

The research shows that a brand’s cultural involvement makes up 25% of a consumer’s purchase decision.

In Israel, some of the most popular hashtags this year are #jobopening, #israel, #money, #travel, #news, #love, #fashion, #tech, #בחירות2019 and #metoo.

Twitter offered some of Israeli companies’ greatest hashtag successes as part of its bat mitzvah celebration. These included El Al’ s #InternationalWomensDay (which has a Hebrew hashtag equivalent) video that presented two female pilots for who “the sky is no limit.”

יום האישה שמח לכולן

הכירו את דנה ויסמין, טייסות בצי מטוסי 737 שלנו, בשבילן השמיים הם לא הגבול...#יום_האישה_הבינלאומי pic.twitter.com/g8XEKJofY7 — EL AL אל על (@EL_AL_ISRAEL) March 8, 2019

Another winner, said Twitter, was IBM Israel’s #CallforCode campaign, which invited developers to use their skills by joining a multi-year global initiative to drive positive and long-lasting change across the world with their code.

מפתחים ומפתחות, יש לכם רעיונות גדולים שיכולים ליצור שינוי גדול בעולם? היוזמה הבינלאומית Call for Code בשיתוף IBM, הצלב האדום והאו"ם, יצאה לדרך - והקוד שלכם יכול להציל חיים. מוכנים להיענות לאתגר - ואולי לזכות בפרס הראשון בשווי 200,000$? >> https://t.co/ASKFulrfst

CallforCode# pic.twitter.com/PMnNlz7Eyq — IBM Israel (@IBM_Israel) March 25, 2019

Twitter noted that the key to a successful hashtag is “both an art and science,” and said the best advice is to make hashtags short, distinct and easy to remember.

