Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

By REUTERS
May 25, 2018 09:20
Two suspects of a bombing in the Canadian city of Mississauga, May 25, 2018. (photo credit: TWITTER)

TORONTO - Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is on Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.


