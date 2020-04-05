The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

UFC's Dana White named as extortion victim in lawsuit

In a statement on Saturday, White denied the claims of the suit, which also named UFC's parent company, Zuffa.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 5, 2020 07:16
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone (photo credit: REUTERS)
MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
(photo credit: REUTERS)
UFC president Dana White was named as the victim of a 2015 extortion case in a lawsuit filed by the man convicted of the crime, according to multiple reports Saturday.
The lawsuit, filed late Friday in Clark County (Nevada) District Court, was brought by Las Vegas resident Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to trying to extort $200,000 in exchange for a sex tape allegedly showing White. Ramos spent 366 days in federal prison after his conviction.
In a statement on Saturday, White denied the claims of the suit, which also named UFC's parent company, Zuffa.
"I just found out that a bulls--- lawsuit was filed against me yesterday," the statement read. "This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he's hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he's trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won't be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever."
After a gag order kept White's name and initials from appearing on documentation in the extortion case, Ramos expected to be paid to keep White's name from going public after the case, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims that White used "fradulent, oppressive" actions to "encourage Ramos to plead guilty" in 2015, then reneged on a deal to pay Ramos $450,000 in a non-disclosure agreement in April 2016.
According to the suit, Ramos' live-in girlfriend -- a dancer at a strip club in Las Vegas -- filmed herself and White having sex without White's knowledge in a hotel room in Brazil in October of 2014.
Ramos was arrested by FBI agents in January of 2015, and the government said it had video showing an exchange of money between White and Ramos.
Ramos attempted to withdraw his guilty plea in June of 2016 but had his request denied. He was required to turn over any copies of the video before being sentenced.


Tags United States lawsuit MMA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by