UK Prime Minister Johnson: Today we are leaving the EU



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday night that “tonight, we are leaving the European Union” in a special video released on Twitter.

The UK is the first European Union member country to leave the EU since its creation in 1993. In Brussels, the Union Jack had been removed from the European council building on Friday, Euronews reported.



Johnson vowed to use the UK’s “recaptured sovereignty to deliver the changes people voted for,” referring to a 2016 referendum in which roughly 51% of the voters opted to leave the EU and 48% to remain.



“The EU evolved, in the past 50 years, in a direction that no longer suits this country,” he said.



He further stated that this moment in British history has more to it than just legal matters, but about a chance to “discover new muscles we have not used for decades.”



The UK and the EU were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement on all matters concerning Brexit, as the move came to be called, though sides remain hopeful a solution will be found at some point during 2020.

