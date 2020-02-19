The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

UK healthcare providers can deny service to sexist, racist patients

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced stronger measures to investigate abuse and harassment towards NHS staff, writing "no act of violence or abuse is minor."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 12:06
A healthcare professional with a stethoscope sits in the audience during a meeting of Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Heath Secretary Jonathan Ashworth with NHS staff in London, Britain (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
A healthcare professional with a stethoscope sits in the audience during a meeting of Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Heath Secretary Jonathan Ashworth with NHS staff in London, Britain
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Staff of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) can deny non-emergency care to sexist and racist patients under new rules that will be implemented starting in April, according to Sky News.
Currently, staff can refuse to provide non-critical treatment to patients who are verbally aggressive or physically violent to them. The new rules will extend these protections to any form of harassment, bullying or discrimination, including homophobic, sexist or racist remarks.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Tuesday stronger measures to investigate abuse and harassment towards NHS staff, writing "no act of violence or abuse is minor."
"Far too often I hear stories that the people you are trying to help lash out. I've seen it for myself in A&Es, on night shifts, and on ambulances," said Hancock, according to Sky News, adding that he was "horrified that any member of the public would abuse or physically assault a member of our NHS staff but it happens too often."
A new joint agreement with police and the Crown Prosecution Service will give police more powers to investigate and prosecute cases in which NHS staff are the victim of a crime.
"All assault and hate crimes against NHS staff must be investigated with care, compassion, diligence and commitment," said Hancock. The 2019 NHS Staff Survey for England showed that over a quarter of NHS workers were bullied, harassed or abused in one year. Four in 10 workers felt unwell due to work-related stress.
In five years, the percentage of staff who say they have experienced discrimination has risen from 5.8% to 7.2%, with racism as the most common form of discrimination, according to The Telegraph.
Staff at ambulance, mental health and learning disability trusts were worst affected by abuse and violence, according to the survey.
Christina McAnea, assistant general secretary of Unison, a union that represents public service workers, responded to Hancock's statements, pointing out that he spoke "many months after he promised to tackle violence" and that the survey showed that there's been "no noticeable change," according to Sky News.


Tags United Kingdom health racism sexism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by