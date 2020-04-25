The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK identical twin nurses die of coronavirus three days apart

Their sister, Zoe, told the BBC that "They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2020 10:23
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan, U.S. April 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan, U.S. April 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Twin sisters Emma and Katy Davis (37) from England both died of coronavirus in the span of fewer than three days, BBC reported.
Katy died on Tuesday evening at Southampton General Hospital. Identical twin Emma died at the same hospital early on Friday.
The sisters both suffered from numerous identical underlying health conditions, which made them more susceptable to the novel coronavirus.
Katy worked as a children's nurse at Southampton Children's Hospital. Emma had worked at the same hospital as her sister in the colorectal surgery unit from the year 2004-2013.
Their sister, Zoe, told the BBC that "They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well."
"All they ever wanted to do was to help other people. Ever since they were young . . . they'd pretend they were doctors and nurses caring for their dolls," Zoe added. 
"They gave their everything to all the patients they looked after. They were exceptional," Zoe said.

COVID-19 has taken a hard toll on medical staff around the globe, as worldwide shortages of personal protective equipment have been causing doctors and nurses to reuse masks and gowns, significantly hindering their effectiveness in preventing infection, with some even choosing to walk out in protest.
 
In a message to staff, chief nursing officer Gail Byrne said "It goes without saying just how devastating and tragic this is for the family and all who knew them."
"She was well-liked by all and was a valuable member of the team during her time with us."
Hospital staff held a "Clap for Katy" outside the main entrance on Thursday evening, hours before Emma's death.


