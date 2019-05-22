UN envoy to Iraq calls for international support to prevent IS resurgence

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul June 23, 2014..
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, has requested, "wide-based international support" to hamper Islamic State activity in the country, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
"We risk creating a new breeding ground for the next generation of terrorists," Hennis-Plasschaert told the Security Council if they do not deal with the returning IS fighters, the report continued.
Hennis-Plasschaert quoted a US official saying that the Islamic State "is re-surging. They rested, moved and are active," according to AP.
In March, the Islamic force was declared defeated by Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mustafa Bali.
Its ruthless reign began as it invaded Iraq in 2004. In 2011, the terrorist group gained leverage in Syria, as the country was amidst an internal crises. Soon the group went on to claim international influence with attacks in Paris, among other places.
The terrorist organization is responsible for various human rights violations and war crimes, including the ethnic cleansing of the Yazidis.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>