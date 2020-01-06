The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US ambassador hosts Iranian dissidents grateful for action vs. Soleimani

Envoy says Soleimani was a “cheerleader of the genocide in Syria.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 6, 2020 22:29
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The US government’s most high-profile ambassador in Europe, Richard Grenell, hosted Iranian dissidents in Berlin on Monday who praised the American action to eliminate the US and EU-designated  terrorist Qasem Soleimani.
The embassy tweeted that “Today, Amb. Grenell accepted thank you notes and homemade signs of support from Iranians grateful for U.S. actions.”

The US military neutralized Iranian General terrorist Qasem Soleimani on Friday in Iraq because, the Pentagon said, he planned attacks against American diplomats.
In a Monday interview with the mass circulation Bild, Grenell said that Soleimani was a “cheerleader of the genocide in Syria.”
The US embassy noted on its twitter account that ”The Council of the European Union just two months ago reaffirmed its sanctions against Qasem Soleimani for his involvement in terrorist acts.”
Grenell, who is being considered as the next secretary of state should the current top diplomat Mike Pompeo run for senate, has garnered the support of the Iranian diaspora community that seeks a free, democratic Iran.
The German-Iranian dissident Nila Behzadi wrote on Twitter: “We met the incredible US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell! We delivered Iranians overwhelming support messages for president Trump & and his decisive action to counter Iran regime terrorism.”

Grenell’s support of Iranian dissident stands in sharp contrast to the German government. Last February, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration celebrated Iran’s regime and its violent foreign policy at Tehran’s embassy in Berlin. The German state of secretary Niels Annen, who attended the pro-Iranian regime celebration, defended his participation. The Bild said in a 2019 article that Annen contributes to "making antisemitism socially respectable" in Germany.
Merkel refuses to ban the entire Hezbollah movement in Germany where 1,050 Hezbollah operatives raise funds and recruit new members, according to German intelligence.
Hezbollah is Iran’s chief proxy in the Middle East.
Grenell has used every opportunity to urge German officials to outlaw Hezbollah in Germany amid rising Jew-hatred in the federal republic. Hezbollah spreads its lethal antisemitic ideology in Germany, according to German intelligence reports.
   


