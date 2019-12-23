The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US cops give out chocolate instead of tickets for holidays

Since 2015, Boise traffic and parking police have been handing out bars of chocolates as a measure of goodwill and holiday cheer in the lead-up to Christmas

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 21:52
Peanut butter and chocolate treats (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Peanut butter and chocolate treats
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Traffic tickets are the bane of existence for many drivers on the road, with a sense of dread forming when police sirens wail or when seeing paper stuck underneath windshield wipers.
That is, except in Boise, Idaho, when only a few weeks every December, those signs become a lot sweeter.
Since 2015, Boise traffic and parking police have been handing out bars of chocolates as a measure of goodwill and holiday cheer in the lead-up to Christmas, according to The Washington Post.
“It's our way to positively interact with folks and pass along an educational safety message besides,” said Boise Police Cpl. Kyle Wills, 44, who is assigned to the motorcycle unit and helps train new officers.
Wills explained how people often seem shocked when he pulls out his ticket book and instead of levying a fine, gives them two candy bars and a note about buckling up and driving safely.
“I tell them to enjoy one of the bars and to pay it forward and pass the other one along to somebody who they think could use a little lift,” said Wills. “They're always very grateful. Nobody wants a ticket, especially right before Christmas."
The practice is a hit with other police officers, too.
“Once we get into December, people start saying, 'Merry Christmas' to us and giving us more than a few angry looks,” said Cpl. Ryan Jones, 47. “Traffic is like fishing: I put my hook in the water and somebody bites it. All we do is enforce, enforce, enforce. Nobody likes the traffic unit."
But for a small window every year, that's changing.
“It's really nice to hand them that candy bar,” he said. “We tell them why we stopped them and they listen and are appreciative. It's a win-win for both. I don't want to have to worry about messing somebody's Christmas up."
The practice started in 2015 when the Boise police heard about other police departments across the US handing out gifts instead of citations.
“There was this period when lots of police departments nationally began partnering with people in their communities to do something positive,” Willis said. “We wondered what we could do here in Boise and that's how the idea spawned."
The police give out on average 300-500 tasty tickets every year.
Of course, this only applies to those committing minor infractions. Those who run red lights or put lives at risk aren't given such a sweet surprise.
And, just in case, the police always check the license and plates of whoever they pull over.
“We want to make sure that we're not giving a chocolate bar to somebody who's on the Top 10 Most Wanted list,” Willis explained. “That probably wouldn't be very good PR for the program."


Tags Hanukkah police christmas chocolate Idaho
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Anti-Zionism and antisemitism By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak By deposing Netanyahu, Likud members can refresh a jaded brand By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by