US predicts between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The White House coronavirus task force estimated in a press conference on Tuesday that the US could see a spike in the coronavirus death toll over the next 14 days, and that the overall number of casualties could range between 100,000 to 240,000. "We really believe we can do a lot better than that," said Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House coronavirus task force.About 24,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with the number of deaths standing at 675, making it the highest number of people who have died in a single day in America since the outbreak began. "We're going to have a very tough two weeks, and then hopefully, we are going to start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's is going to be a very, very painful two weeks," US President Donald Trump said during the press conference. "It's not the flu," he noted. "It's vicious."President Trump added that "it is a matter of life and death," and called the public to follow the social distancing guidelines. "This is the time for all Americans to come together and do our part."Dr. Anthony Fauci, the task force's leading infectious disease expert, was asked if he stands behind his estimate of 100,000 people who could die from the virus, and said that the answer is affirmative. "As sobering as that number is, we should be prepared for it," Dr. Fauci said. "Is it going to be that much? I hope not and I think the more we push back on mitigation, the less likely it will reach that number. But, being realistic, we need to prepare ourselves for the possibility that it's what we'll see."