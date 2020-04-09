The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US senators question Amazon CEO about firing of warehouse protest leader

Amazon said it fired Christian Smalls, who had contact with the virus patient, after he violated a paid quarantine to join the protest.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 9, 2020 03:01
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Five Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday wrote Amazon.com Inc to raise concern about its firing of a worker who protested warehouse operations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
The letter, addressed to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, adds to public scrutiny Amazon is facing over the dismissal, at a time when the company is racing to update safety protocols, keep warehouses open and ship essential goods to shoppers who are shut indoors.
Amazon employee Christian Smalls came to the company's Staten Island, New York, warehouse on March 30 for a small protest he helped organize, which in part called for the site's closure. Workers feared infection after a colleague had fallen ill to the novel coronavirus, cases of which have now been reported among staff at more than 50 Amazon warehouses, according to the New York Times.
The virus has infected more than 1.4 million people globally.
Amazon said it fired Smalls, who had contact with the virus patient, after he violated a paid quarantine to join the protest. The dismissal prompted New York City's mayor to announce a probe and the state's attorney general to demand a U.S. labor board investigation.
In Wednesday's letter, senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey questioned the order of events. They cited a media report suggesting that Smalls' two-week quarantine may have come after Smalls "had begun organizing their colleagues to demand more workplace transparency and stronger workplace protections." The quarantine should have ended five days before the protest based on a possible March 11 exposure, the letter said, citing the media report.
"The right to organize is a bedrock of our economy, responsible for many of the greatest advances achieved by workers over generations," the letter said.
Amazon said Smalls' contact with the diagnosed worker was well after the 11th and that on March 28 he was told to go into quarantine.
The company said it fired Smalls because he put others' health at risk, not because he organized a protest.
Amazon said it is taking "extreme" measures to keep staff safe while shipping goods to U.S. households, the vast majority of which are under a stay-at-home order. On top of site cleaning, it is requiring temperature checks and social distancing, and is making masks available at all U.S. and European warehouses, the company said.
Leaked notes from an Amazon executive meeting have added to blowback over the firing. In the notes, Amazon's general counsel described Smalls as "not smart, or articulate."
He later issued a statement saying frustration over the health risks created by Smalls had clouded his judgment.
The other signatories to the senators' letter, which referenced the leaked notes, were Robert Menendez, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal and Kirsten Gillibrand. 


Tags protests amazon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by