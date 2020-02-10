The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

PA withdraws its request for UN vote on Trump peace plan - report

In the event that Tunisia and Indonesia do not adopt the American comments, the US Mission to the UN is expected to veto it.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 18:26
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The Palestinian Authority has withdrawn its request for a UN vote on the Trump administration's peace plan, multiple Israeli media outlets reported on Monday evening.
The US broke its silence on Sunday evening and suggested amendments for the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution regarding the Trump administration's peace plan, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
While the exact wording is still under consideration, a vote is expected to take place on Tuesday. A person familiar with the discussions told the Post that the US is willing to support a resolution that aims to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to negotiations. It's not clear if the suggested amendments will be added to the text. In the event that Tunisia and Indonesia do not adopt the American comments, the US Mission to the UN is expected to veto it.
According to a source familiar with the discussions between the US, Tunisia, and other members of the UNSC, criticism against the US has softened, and "there is a desire to avoid promoting a resolution that will vetoed."
The softening of the language comes after Jared Kushner's briefing with UNSC members on Thursday. Kushner was accompanied by Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook. The source added that "there are numerous countries who are considering abstaining" if the wording is not changed.
A US administration official told the Post, "the international community has shown a desire to see the two parties negotiate and realizes that now is not the time for resolutions that won't advance the cause of peace. The US would like to have a resolution that encourages the sides to negotiate, instead of a one that simply criticizes one side."
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told the Post that American pressure had proven effective. "We see that the current wording of the resolution is better than the original version," he said in an interview Sunday night. "Instead of condemnation of the US and the peace plan, the new resolution does not mention the US by name and simply calls to respect previous decisions."
"We found the original resolution to be offensive both to Israel and the US," Danon continued. "Mahmud Abbas continues with his diplomatic terror. We hope that the US will not stand alone, and other Security Council members would stand by her as well."
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will spearhead the discussion, followed by a speech from Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas and a response from Danon. "In my speech, I intend to focus on the Palestinian refusal to negotiate," Danon said.
"I will remind Abbas that even if former prime minister Ehud Olmert is coming to support him, when Olmert was in office and gave him the most generous offer ever and Abbas did not respond. Meaning, it doesn't even matter who is standing behind the proposal or its content," the ambassador told the Post.


Tags United Nations danny danon Security Council Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by