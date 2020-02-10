PA withdraws its request for UN vote on Trump peace plan - report

The Palestinian Authority has withdrawn its request for a UN vote on the Trump administration's peace plan, multiple Israeli media outlets reported on Monday evening.The US broke its silence on Sunday evening and suggested amendments for the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution regarding the Trump administration's peace plan, The Jerusalem Post has learned. While the exact wording is still under consideration, a vote is expected to take place on Tuesday. A person familiar with the discussions told the Post that the US is willing to support a resolution that aims to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to negotiations. It's not clear if the suggested amendments will be added to the text. In the event that Tunisia and Indonesia do not adopt the American comments, the US Mission to the UN is expected to veto it.According to a source familiar with the discussions between the US, Tunisia, and other members of the UNSC, criticism against the US has softened, and "there is a desire to avoid promoting a resolution that will vetoed." The softening of the language comes after Jared Kushner's briefing with UNSC members on Thursday. Kushner was accompanied by Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook. The source added that "there are numerous countries who are considering abstaining" if the wording is not changed.A US administration official told the Post, "the international community has shown a desire to see the two parties negotiate and realizes that now is not the time for resolutions that won't advance the cause of peace. The US would like to have a resolution that encourages the sides to negotiate, instead of a one that simply criticizes one side."Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told the Post that American pressure had proven effective. "We see that the current wording of the resolution is better than the original version," he said in an interview Sunday night. "Instead of condemnation of the US and the peace plan, the new resolution does not mention the US by name and simply calls to respect previous decisions.""We found the original resolution to be offensive both to Israel and the US," Danon continued. "Mahmud Abbas continues with his diplomatic terror. We hope that the US will not stand alone, and other Security Council members would stand by her as well."UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will spearhead the discussion, followed by a speech from Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas and a response from Danon. "In my speech, I intend to focus on the Palestinian refusal to negotiate," Danon said. "I will remind Abbas that even if former prime minister Ehud Olmert is coming to support him, when Olmert was in office and gave him the most generous offer ever and Abbas did not respond. Meaning, it doesn't even matter who is standing behind the proposal or its content," the ambassador told the Post.