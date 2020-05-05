The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Venezuela makes eight new arrests, alleges US supported incursion

The government of President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said mercenaries had attempted to enter the country on speed boats from neighboring Colombia.

By REUTERS  
MAY 5, 2020 01:25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the end of the year ceremony with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela December 28, 2018. Picture taken December 28, 2018. (photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the end of the year ceremony with members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela December 28, 2018. Picture taken December 28, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Venezuelan authorities said eight people involved in a "mercenary incursion" were detained on Monday along the country's coast, adding the suspects were part of a US-backed plot that the government said it foiled a day earlier.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said mercenaries had attempted to enter the country on speed boats from neighboring Colombia, an announcement that opposition leaders quickly dismissed as a staged incident.
An American man named Jordan Goudreau who leads a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp USA on Sunday released a video identifying himself as an organizer of the invasion, alongside dissident Venezuelan military officer Javier Nieto.
Silvercorp's website describes Goudreau as a "highly decorated Special Forces Iraq and Afghanistan veteran."
A Venezuelan state television anchor on Monday showed photos including a shot of a group of men laid out on the ground with their hands behind their backs, adding that the group was traveling near the town of Chuao area in central Aragua state.
The group was "caught by popular force, by fishermen," the anchor said.
Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello posted a video of men in black with balaclavas pulling a shirt-less man from a helicopter, who they identified as part of the group captured.
"Without a doubt, the imperialists directed this attack against our fatherland," Cabello said on Twitter, in reference to the U.S. government.
Washington has imposed tough economic sanctions against Venezuela in an effort to oust Maduro and accuses him of rigging elections in 2018.
Maduro's government says the United States wants to control Venezuela's massive oil reserves.
A US official, who asked not to be named, said the US government had no involvement with the incident. Another source familiar with US intelligence analysis and reporting also said that US agencies have nothing to do with any military incursions in Venezuela.
Aragua Governor Rodolfo Marco posted four photos of the detained men on Twitter and said "the capture of these mercenaries was achieved through social intelligence and the civic-military police unit."
The images show men lying on their stomachs, some without a shirt and others in shorts. A police vehicle is also seen in an area near a fish market and in another image is a fishing boat.
Neither the official television station nor the governor offered more details.
Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said on Monday that five people have been detained for the raid in Macuto.
In the video released on Sunday, Goudreau said fighters on the ground continued to carry on operations in different parts of the country, one of whom he identified as "Commander Sequea."
That appeared to be in reference to Antonio Sequea, who was identified on Monday by state television as one of the eight people arrested.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido cast doubt on the government's version of Sunday's events, insisting Maduro is seeking to distract from other problems in recent days including a deadly prison riot and a violent gang battle in Caracas.
His communications team on Monday issued a statement denying press reports Guaido had hired Silvercorp to remove Maduro by force, adding that Guaido and his allies "have no relationship with or responsibility for the actions of the company Silvercorp."


Tags Venezuela Colombia Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by