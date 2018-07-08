Violent attacks committed against Jews in Berlin and Zurich

People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018..
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
German and Swiss media reported that violent assailants attacked Jews in Berlin and Zurich on Saturday.
A group of Germans and Syrians were detained for allegedly assaulting a Syrian Jew in a Berlin park because he was wearing a Star of David. According to the 19-year-old victim, the suspects shouted "antisemitic insults" and punched him. They perpetrators pulled a cigarette from the mouth, unidentified victim told the police.
The suspects are seven men and three women between the ages of 15-21. Six Syrians and three Germans were detained in the park in Berlin's Mitte district.
The victim was brought to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
In Zurich, Switzerland, a German stalked a group of three orthodox Jews with a knife. According to the Swiss newspaper Blick
, the German shouted antisemitic insults while he pursued the Jews with his weapons. A bystander stopped the German who was detained by the Swiss police. The police later released the man. The Swiss prosecutor's office opened an investigation.
Germany has experienced a wave of violent antisemitic attacks, largely committed by German Muslims.
In June, a Berlin court sentenced a Syrian migrant to a four week jail term. for an antisemitic attack on Israeli Arab wore a kippa and required Holocaust education. The Syrian has appealed the sentence.