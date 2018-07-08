July 08 2018
|
Tammuz, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Violent attacks committed against Jews in Berlin and Zurich

Germany has experienced a wave of violent antisemitic attacks, largely committed by German Muslims.

By
July 8, 2018 22:03
1 minute read.
Violent attacks committed against Jews in Berlin and Zurich

People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018.. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

German and Swiss media reported that violent assailants attacked Jews in Berlin and Zurich on Saturday.

A group of Germans and Syrians were detained for allegedly assaulting a Syrian Jew in a Berlin park because he was wearing a Star of David. According to the 19-year-old victim, the suspects shouted "antisemitic insults" and punched him. They perpetrators pulled a cigarette from the mouth, unidentified victim told the police.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The suspects are seven men and three women between the ages of  15-21. Six Syrians and three Germans were detained in the park in Berlin's Mitte district.

The victim was brought to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

In Zurich, Switzerland, a German stalked a group of  three orthodox Jews with a knife. According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the German shouted antisemitic insults while he pursued the Jews with his weapons. A bystander stopped the German who was detained by the Swiss police. The police later released the man. The Swiss prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

Germany has experienced a wave of violent antisemitic attacks, largely committed by German Muslims.

In June, a Berlin court sentenced a Syrian migrant  to a four week jail term. for an antisemitic attack on Israeli Arab wore a kippa and required Holocaust education. The Syrian has appealed the sentence.


Related Content

July 8, 2018
Battle raging for the heart and soul of the Islamic Republic

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut