WHO press conference provides updates on coronavirus outbreak - watch live

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, and has spread across the world, infecting over 79,000 people and killing over 2,000.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 17:38
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Outside of China, the virus has infected over 2,000 people and resulted in 23 deaths.
Outside of China, the virus has infected over 2,000 people and resulted in 23 deaths.
The WHO believes that China's efforts to contain the virus have severely limited the severity of the outbreak.
However, they noted the especially severe increase of cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea.
According to WHO executive director Mike Ryan, WHO teams will arrive in Iran on Tuesday to address the country's outbreak.
However, Ryan added that they needed to take care with the first wave of infected in Iran, as they may only be detecting severe cases with a higher death rate.
Despite how widespread the outbreak is, the WHO has still not labeled it a pandemic.
"Now is the time to prepare," Ryan said. "It's time to do everything you would do to prepare for a pandemic. But to call it a pandemic, it's still too early."
He added that they are still trying to prevent this reality.
The preparations nations have made in fighting the virus have caused nations to be better suited to slow the tide of the outbreak, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained, adding that while only one country could test for the virus at the start of the outbreak, now there are over 40.
 WHO director Sylvia Briand added that most, if not every country, has a preparation plan for the virus.


