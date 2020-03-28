'Kick coronavirus' a**': Cuomo praises National Guard's work in New York

New York Governor Andrew Coumo spoke from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, which the National Guard is currently turning into a temporary hospital. He thanked the National Guard and emphasized that they did such a good job that he is asking US President Donald Trump for more people to help New York. “This is a rescue mission that you're on. The mission is to save lives -- that's what you're doing. The rescue mission is to save lives and as hard as we work we're not going to be able to save everyone,” Cuomo told the National Guard service members. “You are living a moment in history. This is going to be one of those moments they are going to write about and they're going to talk about for generations. This is a moment that is going to change this nation,” he added.“So I say, my friends, that we go out there today and we kick coronavirus a**,” Cuomo said. “That's what I say. And we're going to save lives and New York is going to thank you. God bless each and every one of you."As of Friday afternoon, New York, a coronavirus hot spot, has 44,635 coronavirus cases, according to the New York State government’s website. Schools statewide will remain closed until at least April 15th, according to Cuomo’s office.As more restrictions are placed on New Yorkers, they have started to become creative in being social, while practicing social distancing. In one instance, residents of a building sang Beatles’ hits Yellow Submarine and Hey Jude to cheer each other up. This is part of a worldwide singing trend that has been seen in Italy and Israel as well. New Yorkers have also found ways to show their gratitude from a distance, applauding first responders, doctors, nurses and other health care workers who are working around the clock to fight the pandemic. On Friday at 7 p.m. New York time, people across NYC cheered for those working hard to keep them healthy and safe.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.