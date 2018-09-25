What to expect when you are expecting the world: Trump, Rouhani at UN

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas are among the many leaders who will attend this week’s 73rd high level opening session of the UNGA.



Here are some of the expected highlights from the weeklong event that attracts head of state from around the world. Peace is unlikely to break out, but it will be interesting.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

The UN General Assembly its seven day high level open session with morning speeches by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will address the UN General Assembly in the afternoon.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump at 9:15 a.m, for their fifth encounter since Trump became president.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at 1 p.m. plans to gather representatives from 40 nations to reaffirm their commitment to a multi-lateral peace process for the creation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Among those countries that will attend are UN Security Council members save for the United States, including those who will be members next year such as Germany. Representatives from the European Union, the Middle East Quartet and the Arab League will also attend. The Palestinian Authority has been blunt in its opposition to efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a peace deal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Netanyahu will also meet with the presidents of Gautama and Poland as well as the Austrian Chancellor.US President Donald Trump will chair a high-level UN Security Council session against weapons of mass destruction, including ways to enforce nuclear non-proliferation.The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization will hold a level event on racism, discrimination and antisemitism, that will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other heads of state. The event will take place at UN headquarters in New York.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the morning session New York time, followed a short time later by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the early afternoon.The Ad Hoc Liaison Committee is scheduled to meet to discuss the Palestinian financial crisis in light of declining donor fundings, including US cuts to Palestinian aid. Representatives from the United Nations, United States, the European Union, Israel and the Palestinians are expected to attend the meeting.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to chair a UN Security Council meeting on ways to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



