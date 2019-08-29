Which Backstreet Boy is Jewish?

Members of the American 90's boy-band Backstreet Boys took a genetic test by Israeli startup company MyHeritage and filmed themselves on their Facebook page receiving the results.



Howie Dorough revealed that he is 43.3% Iberian; 30.1% Scandinavian; 9.3% African; 7.7% Irish, Scottish and Welsh; 5% Central and South American; 1.2% Middle Eastern; 1.2% Native American and 1% Balkan.

Nick Carter discovered that he is 62.6% North and West European, 11.7% Scandinavian, 9.7% Balkan, 9.3% Italian, 5.8% Iberian, and 0.9% Middle Eastern.Brian Littrell found out that he is 70.1% Irish, Scottish and Welsh, 20.7% English, 7.1% Finnish, and 2.1% Scandinavian.Kevin Scott Richardson discovered that he is 44.1% English, 36.2% North and West European, and 19.7% Irish, Scottish and Welsh.Finally, A.J. McLean surprisingly revealed that he is 6.8% Ashkenazi Jewish, on top of 39.8% Iberian, 19.5% East European, and 8.3% Nigerian, among others."Thanks to MyHeritage , I finally get to know what makes me who I am," McLean said excitedly at the end of the clip.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });