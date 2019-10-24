Will Canada’s election results impact on ties with Israel?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party retained power in Monday’s election in Canada, but fell short of a majority government – with Trudeau ruling out a coalition and opting instead for a minority government.



What this may mean, according to various interpretations of the Canada results, is a left-turn by the Canadian government to get the votes from opposition parties needed for Trudeau to push through the legislation he wants.

“Canada's Trudeau keeps the wheel but prepares for left turn,” ran a Reuters headline on Tuesday. And a Washington Post op-ed on Thursday was headlined “Trudeau's lost majority will mean a sharp left turn for Canada.”“Awarded a second term but robbed of his parliamentary majority, a Trudeau must once again rely on the support of smaller left-wing parties to govern, in this case both the New Democrats and the unexpectedly resurgent Bloc Quebecois ,” J.J. McuCullogh wrote in the Post.Trudeau's Liberals won 157 of the 338 seats in parliament, 13 seats shy of a majority and 27 seats fewer than the 2015 parliamentary vote.While the Qubec sepratist Bloc Quebecois won 32 seats, The left-leaning New Democratic Party won 24 seats – making the party of Jagmeet Singh a likely kingmaker.From Israel 's point of view, the question is what a potential left turn in Ottawa may mean for Canadian-Israeli ties.But Vivian Bercovici, who was Canada's ambassador to Israel from 2014 to 2016, questioned the premise that Canada was poised for a sharp left turn. She said Trudeau has a “pretty resounding mandate for a minority government,” and that she did not foresee a major shift in foreign policy, which in any event was not Trudau's strong suit or top priority.Nevertheless, she said, there could be two areas where he might be under pressure to modify Canada's approach to Israel: the first is “if there is some sort of military flareup in the Middle East involving Israel,” and the second is regarding Canada's bid for a UN Security Council seat in 2021.One of the criteria for winning a seat on the Security Council, she said, may be “bashing Israel.” Though Bercovici said that Trudeau has backed off dong just that, a number of members of his caucus, she said, have not.Bercovici said that the election results will make Trudeau “somewhat reliant” on the NDP. And that reliance could prove problematic for Israel.“We do know that this particular configuration of the NDP is hostile to Israel,” she said. “The leader [Singh] has made many statements indicating support of BDS, with very little in the way of reservation, and many of his caucus members are hard-Left on Israel – like really anti-Israel, such as Niki Ashton. And this is where things could get kind of messy.”The other kingmaker is the Bloc Quebecois, but she said that although Quebec “generally happens not to like Israel very much,” all this party “cares about is Quebec,” and they are “not going to influence foreign policy.”Bercovici said the true indicator of whether there will be a shift in Canadian foreign policy is whether Chrystia Freeland will retain her position as foeign minister.Bercovici characterized Freeland as a “steady, smart, capable minister who has been fine on Israel,” and who wheeled matters back from what looked like a negative direction on Israel after she replaced Trudeau's first Foreing Minister, Stephane Dion in 2017. Dion's “first shot” after being appointed Foreign Minister in November 2015, Bercovici noted, was to say Canada needed to return to its traditional “honest broker” role in the Middle east.“What, we weren't an honest broker before then,” she said.Alan Baker, who served as Israel's ambassador to Canada from 2004 to 2008, also said that he did not feel the election results would have a dramatic impact on the direction of Israel-Canada ties.As opposed to Trudeau's predecessor Stephen Harper, Baker said, the current prime minister “never had deep affection for Israel. He'll go in the direction he feels is best for him.”At the same time, Baker said, “the Jewish community of Canada is very strong, and they contributed to Trudeau, so he will not want to offend the people who have given him financial support.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });