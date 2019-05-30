Likud Central Committee chair wants Shaked

Ayelet Shaked at a meeting, January 17th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told a group of religious Zionist women at the Gula club in Petah Tikva on Wednesday that she intended to return to politics and would run in the next election.
The event took place before it was known whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would succeed in forming a coalition or initiate elections. Shaked ran in the April election on the New Right ticket that did not cross the threshold. Her options now include joining Likud, returning to Bayit Yehudi or reviving the New Right, with or without co-chairman Naftali Bennett.
Sources close to her said she had plenty of time to decide and would not make up her mind in the days ahead.
The head of the Likud central committee, Social Welfare Minister Haim Katz, called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to welcome Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to the Likud.
"She is fitting and has electoral value that will strengthen the Likud," Katz said.
Netanyahu has reportedly decided to offer her a reserved slot on the Likud list. But his wife Sara is said to still oppose the move.
Katz also wants the central committee to approve the agreement the Likud reached to run together with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu Party in the September 17 election. He intends to meet with Netanyahu to set a date for the meeting.
