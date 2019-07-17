10-year-old child dies after tree collapses on him in a park

The tree log that collapsed and killed a child near Kiryat Gat.
A 10-year-old Bedouin boy from the Arad region was killed Wednesday morning when a tree collapsed in a park near Kiryat Gat.
Police forces began investigating into the incident. Apparently the boy was there with his friends on a school trip while as the tragic event occurred while he was sitting on a bench in the park.
"When we arrived at the place, we saw a large branch of a tree that collapsed on a bench on which a boy of about 10 was sitting. The boy was unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing, with a severe head injury. We performed medical procedures. His condition was critical, and within a short time we had to determine his time of death," Senior MDA medic Ronen Shinem and MDA Paramedic Israel Ben Yehuda said.
Dov Biladi, a Zaka colunteer recounted: "A group of children sat in a shady place in the park area under the trees, and suddenly a 7-meter log collapsed on the group of children. Some of them managed to escape except for one 10-year-old child. The boy suffered a very serious injury and was crushed under a tree right in front of his friends."
