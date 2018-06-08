10,000 Palestinian protestors at Gaza fence: fire, violence and smoke

Ten thousand Palestinian rioters gathered in five locations along Gaza's border with Israel on Friday evening and for the first time launched kites and balloons with explosive devices attached to them.



The day of violence, that left fields burning in Nahal Oz and close to Sderot marked the start of the tenth week of the Hamas led protest, dubbed the Great March of Return.





The protests along the border have been the greatest threats to Israeli security in the region since operation protective edge due to the combination of terror tunnels, protests, attempted infiltrations and the use of incendiary items such as kites and balloons.Due to recent incendiary events as a result of the protests in Gaza, firefighters have been deployed along the border in addition to Iron Dome batteries for possible rocket fire in response to Palestinian deaths.Explosive devices, stones and other objects were thrown at IDF soldiers near the border fence.The IDF responded with crowd dispersal measures as well as live fire.In spite of the flames and smoke, the number of participants was lower than expected.Separately, some 90,000 Palestinians crossed from the West Bank into Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers, the IDF reported. It added that another 8,000 worshipers had prayed at the Ibrahimi Mosque located at the Tomb of the Patriarchs complex in Hebron.The international community has charged that Israel has used excessive force in responding to the riots. The Hamas run Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 131 Palestinians were killed by IDF soldiers in the last 10 weeks and over 13,000 have been injured.While in London on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the IDF actions."We tried tear gas, all sorts of other devices, and none have worked against this type of tactic," Netanyahu said.“Hamas's goal was to have as many casualties, our goal was to minimize casualties and avoid fatalities," Netanyahu explained, stating that he had instructed technological experts to develop a new method of riot dispersal that would avoid loss of life."When I talk with European leaders, I always say 'What would you do?' The last thing we want is any violence, or casualties. No country in the world [has offered an alternative], I spoke to every country you can imagine,” Netanyahu said.