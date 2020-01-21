$1.5m. in sales for Israeli carpet firm at Germany exhibition

Carmel Group registered $1.5 million worth of orders recently at the global Domotex Carpet show in Germany.According to Ofer Eitani, CEO of Carmel Group, Israel’s largest and leading interior and exterior design company, “The carpets made in Israel are internationally recognized and the company manages to significantly increase its customer base in various markets.”exports are destined for the US and Canada. For the first time, we were also able to enter the Persian Gulf with an agreement with an Omani design chain. As far as we are concerned, this is a breakthrough and we hope that more Israeli companies will follow suit.”The Domotex Exhibition, which takes place every year in Hanover, Germany, is the largest annual carpet exhibition in the world, with nearly 100,000 participants. Wares of the world’s largest chains, including importers, architects and interior designers are exhibited. Carmel has a permanent booth in an exhibition in which it presents dozens of models of rugs, which have been a great success in international markets.During the three days of the exhibition, about 1,500 buyers came to see the new collections for 2020, with the group signing $1.5 million in deals and orders. Additional orders are expected in the coming months.“We have signed deals with representatives from over 35 countries, including the Far East, Western and Eastern Europe and the US and China,” Eitani said. “Some 50% of the